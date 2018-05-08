Tour de Yorkshire Volunteer Narrowly Avoids Being Hit By Support Car Mid-Race

8 May 2018, 14:15

A Tour de Yorkshire race marshal was nearly wiped out by a support vehicle mid-race after it crashed through a traffic island.

Volunteer Phillip Sullivan was left shaken but unhurt after he jumped out of the way of the incoming car last minute during the race on Sunday.

Terrifying footage shows the peloton heading round a bend where Mr Sullivan could be seen standing in the middle of the road directing the traffic.

Tour de Yorkshire marshal is almost run over
Picture: SWNS

A number of vehicles passed him without incident as the group hurtled towards the finish line.

But, one of the remaining caravan cars, believed to be part of Team Astana, smashed straight through into the central reservation, nearly taking out the marshal.

The disturbing incident took was filmed by primary school teaching assistant Nathan Currie.

The 25-year-old, said: “We were sat as a family on the grass verge at the side of the road with plenty of other families around.

"It was a brilliant atmosphere and the accident came out of nowhere and was a complete shock to everyone.

"The driver did well to keep the car under control after the crash because it was going at some speed."

The support car managed to keep control after the crash
Picture: SWNS

He continued: "The marshal was fine although very shaken and was back up on his feet again doing his job straight afterwards.

"We couldn't believe it - the whole crowd was cheering him.

"We had a quick chat with him about it and he was fine but when he had a look at the video he said a couple of choice words."

Cyclists were completing the last leg of the race from Halifax to Leeds across some 117.7 miles.

You can watch the incident unfold in the video at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Schools Caller Who Tells Him Brexit Is "The Will Of The People"

7 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on Lord Newby over Brexit

"It's Already Been Decided": Nick Ferrari Tears Into Lord Trying To Thwart Brexit

7 days ago

Nick Ferrari's powerful interview with Alfie Evans' dad

Alfie Evans' Dad Tells LBC: The Alder Hey Doctors Hate Us

12 days ago

James O'Brien screams in frustration

The Brexit Caller That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

18 days ago

Steve Allen spoke beautifully about Dale Winton

Steve Allen's Emotional Tribute To Close Friend Dale Winton

19 days ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari Livid That We're Deporting Windrush Generation, But Not Foreign Criminals

20 days ago