Speeding Van Flies Over Roundabout, 'Dukes Of Hazzard' Style

13 September 2018, 16:26

Dramatic footage captured on a helmet cam shows a 'Dukes of Hazzard' style moment when a speeding van flies through the air after hitting a roundabout.

There were rumours the footage was false, but the Police have confirmed the incident took place.

The silver Citroen van hurtles past the motorcyclist, who caught the incident on his helmet camera, but there's not enough time to stop as he approaches the roundabout.

He strikes the cambered edge of the roundabout and the van is launched into the air.

The speeding van hits the roundabout and flies through the air
The speeding van hits the roundabout and flies through the air. Picture: SWNS

Andy Daynes filmed the incident while driving behind the van on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk, earlier this year.

He said: "He had to be cut out of the van - but he seemed to be alright, he wasn't badly injured.

"It is quite a bad roundabout, he just didn't see what was coming because he was going so fast."

The Dukes of Hazzard is a US comedy action series from the early 1980s which features two brothers and their escapades in a souped-up Dodge Charger.

