Wedding Reception Turns Into Mass Brawl As Bride Tries To Break Up Huge Fight

17 May 2018, 15:00

A wedding reception descended into a huge street brawl despite the bride desperately trying to stop guests fighting.

CCTV footage has been released after one man was jailed for three years for stomping on one of the wedding guest’s face.

The ruck took place outside a pub in Rhondda Cynon Taff in South Wales last June.

More than 20 guests became involved in the fight after a day of celebrations and heavy drinking.

Bride tries to break up wedding fight
Picture: Athena Picture Agency Ltd

The bride could be seen trying to break up the brawl as her brother-in-law, who was lying on the floor, was stamped on by 26-year-old Daniel Morgan from Tonypandy.

The footage shows Morgan “jump” into the air, before stamping on the victim’s face then running away.

He was jailed at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after admitting attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Brawl
Picture: Athena Picture Agency Ltd

Judge Paul Thomas QC told Morgan: "It's not how a bride wants to spend her wedding evening, sorting out a brawl like that.

"You deliberately, maliciously and forcefully jumped in the air to maximise the injuries to your victim's face

"You did that to a man who was already injured."

The brawl started between guests and pub regulars when a woman was slapped on the bottom, the court heard.

The victim suffered a fractured cheekbone and swelling to his head and eye socket.

