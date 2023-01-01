Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

1 January 2023, 09:00

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

In 2022, James O’Brien clashed with this listener who called for a ‘ban on paper’ to stop people protesting against the monarchy.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

This is the moment in September 2022 when James O'Brien has an explosive encounter with a listener who called for a ‘ban on paper’ to stop people protesting against the monarchy.

It happened as a man was threatened with arrest - for holding a blank piece of paper and asking police what would happen if he wrote ‘not my king’ on it in Parliament Square.

Nick in Brentford called in and he started by saying: “That guy must have goaded the police officer… how else did he know what he was going to write?”

James enlightened the caller telling him what happened in Parliament Square: “He said [to a police officer]… other people have been arrested for writing ‘not my king’ on a piece of paper, what would happen to me if I did so here?”

The caller insisted: “He would be arrested and rightly so”

James came back saying: “Arrested for what?”

The caller replied: “For possibly causing distress.”

Later on in the conversation, the caller said: “We’ve got a police force and we are not allowing them to police.

“You’re whipping up the trouble,” the caller shouts at James.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

17 hours ago

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy

1 day ago

shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties

1 day ago

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

2 days ago

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

2 days ago

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were called out to help police with the search

Climber dies and another left injured after avalanche on Ben Nevis

The display featured a tribute to the Queen

Brits hail ‘beautiful’ tribute to late Queen and support for Ukraine in New Year fireworks

People lined the banks of the Thames to celebrate the start of 2023

Welcome to 2023! Revellers party in streets as fireworks light up the night sky to herald the start of the New Year
Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Two men charged with murder of footballer Cody Fisher

The body was found in a lake in Kent

Body found in lake by police searching for mother who went missing from home in London

Auckland, left rang in 2023, along with Sydney, right

World celebrates the arrival of 2023 with spectacular fireworks and light displays

Benedict Cumberbatch played the role of plantation owner William Ford in the 2012 film 12 Years A Slave

Benedict Cumberbatch targeted as Barbados seeks reparations from descendants of slave owners
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in south London

Murder investigation launched after man, 29, stabbed to death in Peckham Rye park

Sangita Awards Consultant

Sangita Myska challenges awards consultant about Honours list nomination process

At least one person has died from the attack

At least one dead and dozens injured as Russia targets Kyiv in New Year's Eve missile attack