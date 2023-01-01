Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

By Madeleine Wilson

In 2022, James O’Brien clashed with this listener who called for a ‘ban on paper’ to stop people protesting against the monarchy.

This is the moment in September 2022 when James O'Brien has an explosive encounter with a listener who called for a ‘ban on paper’ to stop people protesting against the monarchy.

It happened as a man was threatened with arrest - for holding a blank piece of paper and asking police what would happen if he wrote ‘not my king’ on it in Parliament Square.

Nick in Brentford called in and he started by saying: “That guy must have goaded the police officer… how else did he know what he was going to write?”

James enlightened the caller telling him what happened in Parliament Square: “He said [to a police officer]… other people have been arrested for writing ‘not my king’ on a piece of paper, what would happen to me if I did so here?”

The caller insisted: “He would be arrested and rightly so”

James came back saying: “Arrested for what?”

The caller replied: “For possibly causing distress.”

Later on in the conversation, the caller said: “We’ve got a police force and we are not allowing them to police.

“You’re whipping up the trouble,” the caller shouts at James.

