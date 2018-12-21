The Best Good News Stories Of 2018

Harry Kane at the 2018 World Cup, just weeks after Harry and Meghan married in Windsor. Picture: PA

As Brexit continues to dominate the headlines, here are some of the best good news stories of 2018.

Thailand Cave Rescue

Twelve boys and their football coach are successfully rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand after enduring cold and wet conditions for nearly three weeks.

The group became trapped while exploring the cave when heavy rain flooded the entrance.

Divers prepare to enter the cave where 12 boys and their football coach were trapped. Picture: Getty

Royal Wedding: Meghan and Harry

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple were given the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen.

Boaty McBoatface Launch

Research vessel the RSS Sir David Attenborough and its autonomous submarine Boaty McBoatface is launched by Sir David Attenborough.

The public were invited to vote on a name for the ship, with Boaty McBoatface coming in top. But while the boat itself was named after the broadcaster, its autonomous submarine was named in honour of the vote.

Boris Johnson poses with Boaty McBoatface. Picture: Getty

New York Police Find Brit Couple's Lost Engagement Ring

CCTV footage shows the couple unsuccessfully trying to retrieve the ring, but officers later managed to rescue and clean it.

Birth Of Prince Louis

Prince William and Catherine have their third child, and second son, Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

He is fifth in line to the throne after his older siblings George and Charlotte, father Prince William, and grand-father Prince Charles.

England's Best World Cup Result Since 1990

The England squad finishes fourth in the FIFA World Cup in Russia having lost the 3rd place play off 2-0 to Belgium. It is the teams best result since finishing fourth in the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

England against Belgium in the 3rd place playoff in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Picture: Getty

RAF 100th Birthday

The RAF celebrates its 100th birthday, with a special flypast of up to 100 aircraft including the Lancaster, Spitfire, Hurricane, Tornado and Red Arrow planes.

The Queen presented a new Queen's Colour to the Royal Air Force at a ceremony to mark its centenary, on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

Team GB's First Gold Model On Skis At Winter Olympics

Day eight was the most successful day for Great Britain at any Winter Olympics, where team GB won three medals. Lizzy Yarnold was the first British athlete to retain a Winter Olympic title becoming Great Britain's most successful Winter Olympic athlete, and Izzy Atkin won Great Britain's first medal on skis.