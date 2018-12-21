The Top 10 Moments Of The Nigel Farage Show 2018

Picture: LBC

As the Brexit debate continues to divide the country Nigel Farage remains at the forefront of the debate. Here are the top 10 moments from his show in 2018.

1. Nigel Farage Receives Call From LBC's Angriest Remainer

Nigel Farage took a call from one of the angriest Remainers ever to phone LBC - and it descended in to total chaos.

2. Nigel Farage Battles Corbynista Over Wreath-Laying Row

In August, Jeremy Corbyn was accused of laying a wreath for those allegedly involved in the Munich massacre - but this caller claimed it was “pale in comparison” to some of the people Nigel Farage had met.

3. Nigel Farage's Explosive Debate With Leading Remainer Andrew Adonis

Second referendum supporter Lord Andrew Adonis was invited into the studio back in October, and things got very heated when the subject turned to Brexit.

4. Nigel Farage Reacts To Bob Geldof's Brexit Letter

Bob Geldof wrote to Theresa May calling for Brexit to be stopped. Nigel Farage’s response was brutal.

5. Livid Nigel Farage Critic Screams Down Phone

This call quickly spiralled out of control when Nigel Farage was accused of being a “racist” by one livid listener.

6. Nigel Farage’s Reaction To The New British Army Advert Is Savage

At the start of the year the British Army released a new advert telling recruits it’s ok to be emotional - and Nigel Farage was left less than impressed.

7. Heated Debate As Nigel Farage Comes Face To Face With Stop Brexit Campaigner

Femi Oluwole has been one of the leading voices campaigning for a so-called People’s Vote. This is what happened when he came face-to-face with Nigel Farage.

8. Expat Breaks Down In Tears Over "Third-Class" Treatment Of UK Workers Abroad

In a rather emotional moment on the show, this British expat broke down in tears as he told Nigel Farage that Brits living on the continent are being treated “worse than third-class citizens”.

9. Corbyn Fan Calls Nigel Farage A “First-Class Idiot” Then Hangs Up

This angry man phoned LBC to defend Jeremy Corbyn… but he ended up ranting about Brexit, branded Nigel Farage a “first-class idiot” and then abruptly ended the call.

10. Nigel Farage Clashes With Alastair Campbell Over New Brexit Referendum

Two of the most vocal campaigners on either side of the Brexit debate went head-to-head. Here’s what happened when Nigel Farage met Alastair Campbell.