LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 10. James O'Brien rails at Brexit "fraudsters"

James O'Brien's passionate attack on the "fraudsters" and "shysters" selling Brexit is at number 10 in LBC's chart of the top clips of the decade.

As the 2010s draw to a close, we are counting down the top 10 clips of the decade on LBC, which started in 2010 with 1.0million listeners and ended with 2.6million.

At number 10 is this classic James O'Brien monologue as his patience with the Brexit leaders finally ran out.

After a string of calls from business owners who face losing their companies after Brexit, an angry James O'Brien railed at the "throbbers" and "fraudsters" who led us here.

While discussing Britain's plans to leave the Customs Union, James got a call from Nick from Greenwich, who runs a multi-million pound heating and ventilation business that imports equipment from Europe.

That was the latest in a string of similar calls and it led James to lose his temper at the people in the media and politics who are still insisting they believe in Brexit.

