The Best Gadgets To Buy For Christmas In 2018: Jason Bradbury's Picks

Tomorrow's Nerd Christmas Guide For Gadgets. Picture: Various companies

Do you have a friend who's impossible to buy for? Tomorrow's Nerd hosts Jason Bradbury and Andy Jaye bring you the best new gadgets and tech toys to get this Christmas.

Working with the world's only Toyologist Peter Jenkinson, Andy and Jason choose presents for people of all ages and all budgets.

Money Monsters

Money Monsters from Santander. Picture: Santander

Designed to give children an understanding of the value of money in an increasingly cashless society, these brilliantly-designed money boxes link with a Santander bank account rather than collecting coins and notes. Fully customisable and interactive, it's the money box of the future.

Nerf Laser Ops Pro

Nerf Laser Ops Pro. Picture: Hasbro

Everything you need to have head-to-head laser battles right out of the box. Playing on your own or in a team, you can even connect it with your phone to access real-time battle info.

Beasts Of Balance

Beasts of Balance. Picture: Sensible Object

An innovating game that turns screen time into family time. You have to balance the animal models into a tower and it interacts with an iPad to create a special digital world. Jenga meets pokemon and a LOT of fun.

MekaMon

MekaMon. Picture: MekaMon

"The future of robotics is in your living room", this is a unique gaming robot with a personality that you can programme to do what you want, using AR to play even when you're away from it.

Boxer The Robot

Boxer The Robot. Picture: Spin Master

A cute robot that you can play 10 pre-programmed games with. Sometimes happy, sad, grumpy or even sleepy, Boxer displays a full range of emotions.

Gravitrax

Gravitrax. Picture: Ravensburger

Marble run, but a lot more involved. Build freestyle tracks for your metal balls that teach children about not only gravity, but magnetism and kinetic energy, using slingshots and even a cannon!

Atari Retro Handheld Console

Atari Retro Handheld Console. Picture: Atari

Asteroids, Pong, Centipede... and so many more. 50 classic Atari games are built in to this handheld console. Jason's view: "I think you need two, I would keep one and give the other away."

Instant Air Hockey

Instant Air Hockey. Picture: Fun Time Gifts

"If I was going to choose one to give as a gift it would be this": Turn any table into an air hockey table with his brilliantly simply idea. Just power up the puck and watch it hover over the surface as the fun starts.

Beyer Dynamic DT990 Headphones

Beyer Dynamic DT990 Headphones. Picture: Beyer

Professional headphones with a fantastic sound that are so comfortable they are "just like wearing marshmallows".

Kindle PaperWhite

Kindle PaperWhite. Picture: Amazon

The new Kindle is now thinner, lighter... and waterproof. The Tomorrow's Nerd verdict: "The number of features at this price point has me blown away…I love it”

Celestron Inspire 80AZ

Celestron Inspire 80AZ. Picture: Celestron

This entry-level telescope has a lot to offer - and Andy and Jason are very keen on it: "I really want to get a telescope and you’ve just sold me that one… it sounds fab and very affordable!” It even comes with a smartphone adaptor to get the best photos on your phone.

Prynt Pocket

Prynt Pocket. Picture: Prynt

Turns your iPhone into a palm-sized instant camera, printing out Polaroid-style photos. Plus, you can even add videos in the photo that people can watch on the app.

