David Cameron: The Big Interview Podcast - Download It Now

19 September 2019, 10:21 | Updated: 19 September 2019, 10:23

David Cameron: The Big Interview With Nick Ferrari
David Cameron: The Big Interview With Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

Nick Ferrari grilled David Cameron in an in-depth interview - and we're releasing the whole conversation as a podcast.

As he promotes his new book, the former Prime Minister visited the LBC studio to discuss his time in 10 Downing Street.

During the 45-minute discussion, they talk about the Brexit referendum, austerity, drug-taking during his time at Eton, "privileged pain", Dominic Cummings and the infamous pig story among many other topics.

