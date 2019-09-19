David Cameron: The Big Interview Podcast - Download It Now

David Cameron: The Big Interview With Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

Nick Ferrari grilled David Cameron in an in-depth interview - and we're releasing the whole conversation as a podcast.

Download the podcast NOW

As he promotes his new book, the former Prime Minister visited the LBC studio to discuss his time in 10 Downing Street.

During the 45-minute discussion, they talk about the Brexit referendum, austerity, drug-taking during his time at Eton, "privileged pain", Dominic Cummings and the infamous pig story among many other topics.

You can download the podcast in full exclusively on Global Player.

Click on the link above or listen to it in the player below.