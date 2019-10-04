Full Disclosure With James O'Brien Live On Stage: Buy Tickets

4 October 2019, 09:36

James O'Brien: Live on stage
James O'Brien: Live on stage. Picture: LBC

James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage for the first time to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

The award-winning LBC Presenter will be at the Leicester Square Theatre on Monday 17th February 2020 for Full Disclosure Live with a surprise guest.

Full Disclosure with James O’Brien is LBC’s chart-topping podcast in which he sits down with a major name in the world of politics, showbiz or culture who rarely gives interviews.

And after the recording, there will even be a chance to put your questions to him.

All proceeds will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

