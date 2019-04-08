Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Brian Wood

Full Disclosure with Brian Wood. Picture: Global

Brian Wood - who was awarded the Military Cross for bravery in Iraq - is this week’s guest on James O’Brien’s podcast.

Brian led the first bayonet charge by British soldiers in 25 years during the Iraq conflict in 2004.

But, five years later he was later wrongly accused of war crimes.

