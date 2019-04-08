Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Brian Wood

8 April 2019, 13:05

Full Disclosure with Brian Wood
Full Disclosure with Brian Wood. Picture: Global

Brian Wood - who was awarded the Military Cross for bravery in Iraq - is this week’s guest on James O’Brien’s podcast.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Brian led the first bayonet charge by British soldiers in 25 years during the Iraq conflict in 2004.

But, five years later he was later wrongly accused of war crimes.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Iain Dale was shocked to hear a caller backing the Sultan of Brunei

Iain Dale's Brilliant Response To Homophobic Caller Who Backs Brunei Policy

3 days ago

Uri Geller claims he caused the leak that closed down the House of Commons

I Bent The Pipes In Parliament To Stop Brexit, Uri Geller Tells LBC

3 days ago

The moment Mark hung up on James O'Brien

Brexiter Hangs Up On James O'Brien When He Asks For Logical Reason For Leaving

4 days ago

Iain Dale was involved in a heated row with caller Felix

Iain Dale's Explosive Row With Caller Over Theresa May's Brexit Talks

5 days ago

Children Vs Teachers: How much do they know about Brexit?

Children Vs Teachers: How Much Do They Know About Brexit?

10 days ago

Brexit

James O'Brien looked back over Boris Johnson's comments on the deal

James O'Brien Looks Over Mogg And Johnson's Previous Comments On May's Brexit Deal

12 days ago

LBC Latest

Jeremy Corbyn offers gardening tips to US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

From Russia With Love and Goldfinger Bond girl Nadja Regin dies age 87
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Challenges Campaigner Who Insists Workers Can Swap Vans For Bikes

PM to meet Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel before emergency Brexit summit
Laleh Shahravesh, (right) pictured with her daughter Paris

Londond Mum Faces Jail In Dubai Over "Horse" Comments On Facebook
James O'Brien

James O'Brien Admits He "Can't See The Wood For The Trees" In ULEZ Debate