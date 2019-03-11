Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Ricky Gervais - Download The Podcast Now

Ricky Gervais is the star guest in the second episode of James O'Brien's new podcast, Full Disclosure.

Each week, James will interview a big name from the world of politics, entertainment, sport and popular culture who rarely give in-depth interviews.

In this episode of the number one podcast, the comedian was talking about his new Netflix show After Life, which was released last week.

In his typically thoughtful (and often very funny) way, Ricky talked about being offensive, his controversial jokes while presenting the Golden Globes and his attempts to become a pop star before he was famous.

