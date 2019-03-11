Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Ricky Gervais - Download The Podcast Now

11 March 2019, 07:23

Full Disclosure with Ricky Gervais
Full Disclosure with Ricky Gervais. Picture: LBC

Ricky Gervais is the star guest in the second episode of James O'Brien's new podcast, Full Disclosure.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts

Each week, James will interview a big name from the world of politics, entertainment, sport and popular culture who rarely give in-depth interviews.

In this episode of the number one podcast, the comedian was talking about his new Netflix show After Life, which was released last week.

In his typically thoughtful (and often very funny) way, Ricky talked about being offensive, his controversial jokes while presenting the Golden Globes and his attempts to become a pop star before he was famous.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Faron Alex Paul, who is trying to get knives off the street

The Man Swapping Knives On The Street For JD Sports Vouchers

3 hours ago

James O'Brien's monologue on Theresa May was very popular

James O'Brien Explains Why Theresa May Can't Blame The EU Over Brexit

2 days ago

Nimco Ali told LBC why she now supports a no-deal Brexit

Remainer Passionately Explains Why She’s Happy With A No-Deal Brexit

11 days ago

Anna Soubry listening to Neil as he raged

Anna Soubry Hits Back At Furious Caller Who Labels Her "Two-Faced"

18 days ago

Maajid Nawaz following the attack in central London

Exclusive: Maajid Nawaz Tells Of Being Racially Attacked In Central London

18 days ago

Theo Usherwood put some very tough questions to Tom Watson

Theo Usherwood Turns The Tables On Tom Watson Over Labour Troubles

18 days ago