Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Sanjeev Bhaskar

1 April 2019, 12:58

Full Disclosure with Sanjeev Bhaskar
Full Disclosure with Sanjeev Bhaskar. Picture: LBC

Comedian and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar is this week's guest on James O'Brien's new podcast.

The star of Goodness Gracious Me and Porters spoke to James about growing up in an Asian family in London.

In a fascinating - and often very funny - interview, he told of how his Asian friends in Southall told him to choose between hanging out with them or his white friends - a sort of reverse racism.

