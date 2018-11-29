Listen To All Your Favourite Podcasts In The New LBC iOS App

29 November 2018, 14:25 | Updated: 29 November 2018, 16:07

Get Podcasts right on your LBC iPhone app
Get Podcasts right on your LBC iPhone app. Picture: LBC

Browse and search the most popular podcasts from around the world like Serial and The Daily - as well every LBC show in full - all on the LBC app.



The updated LBC app has a brand new podcasts section in which you can not only listen to all LBC podcasts and shows, but also the other podcasts you listen to.

And like Netflix - it’s clever and personalised. It can make recommendations and it’ll learn what you like so you can discover even more great content.

Search
Use our search functionality to find Podcasts and with our unique podcast tags it makes it even easier to discover your favourite Podcasts.

Download and stream Podcasts
Listen to any Podcast shows and episodes by streaming the audio or download episodes to listen to offline – perfect for you daily commute. Control your playback with the extended play bar to make it easier to skip through content and get to the points you want to listen from. When you have finished with your downloaded episodes you can easily delete them from your device to save space.

Subscribe
For easy access to Podcasts and to know when your favourite shows have a new episode you can subscribe to the best shows and access these via the My Library section, where you will also see notification badges to let you know when a new episode is available.

Stream podcasts on the new LBC app or download and listen offline - available in the IOS app store now.

Podcasts on the LBC app is coming soon to Android.

