The 10 Best Drama Podcasts To Listen To

The best drama podcasts. Picture: iTunes

Podcasts aren't just about news and comedy. Some of the best drama and comedy series can be heard via podcast. LBC picks out 10 of the scripted and fiction podcasts available.

America 2.0

A remarkable cast, including Laurence Fishburne and Patrick J Adams from Suits, tell the political story of Seth McGuire an idealistic Congressman, who comes up with a bold plan to escape from a scandal - giving every American citizen $1million.

https://www.reinventingtomorrow.com/

Limetown

Ten years ago, over three hundred men, women and children disappeared from a small town in Tennessee, never to be heard from again. A reporter asks: “What happened to the people of Limetown?"

https://www.twoupproductions.com/shows/limetown

Capital

An improvised comedy about a British referendum that brings back capital punishment with a 51% majority. Meet the team executing an execution. It’s very funny - expect a lot of comparisons to Brexit.

https://podtail.com/en/podcast/capital/

Homecoming

David Schwimmer and Catherine Keener star in this scripted series by podcast giants Gimlet. Homecoming centers on a caseworker at an experimental facility, her ambitious supervisor, and a soldier eager to rejoin civilian life — presented in an enigmatic collage of telephone calls, therapy sessions, and overheard conversations.

http://www.gimletmedia.com/homecoming

Welcome to Night Vale

A twice-monthly podcast in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale. With great attention to detail, it includes local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff's Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events.

http://www.welcometonightvale.com/

Sandra

Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) star in this drama about Helen who escapes her hometown to work behind the curtain at the company that makes Sandra, everyone’s favourite AI. But things don’t work out as she expected?

https://www.gimletmedia.com/sandra

The Walk

A drama which puts you right at the centre of it. With 20-minute episodes, it’s designed to listen to while you walk as you try to transport a vital package to Edinburgh.

https://panoply.fm/podcasts/thewalk

Alice Isn’t Dead

A truck driver searches across America for the wife she had long assumed was dead. In the course of her search, she will encounter not-quite-human serial murderers, towns literally lost in time, and a conspiracy that goes way beyond one missing woman.

http://www.nightvalepresents.com/aliceisntdead/

MarsCorp

A 12-part comedy drama about the first year at MarsCorp, a colony for humans on Mars in 2070.

http://marscorppodcast.com/

Wooden Overcoats

Rudyard Finn runs a traditional funeral parlour on the forgotten Channel Island of Piffling. But when a dashing young undertaker arrives, he’s forced to change how he does things.

https://www.woodenovercoats.com/