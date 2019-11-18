The LBC Election 2019 podcast: Subscribe now

18 November 2019, 08:19

The podcast will feature all of the best content from LBC's Election 2019 coverage
The podcast will feature all of the best content from LBC's Election 2019 coverage. Picture: LBC

Keep up to date with all the latest news and analysis from the general election campaign with the LBC Election 2019 podcast.

Listen to LBC Election 2019

From the popular For The Many podcast to regular phone-ins and some of the biggest interviews in the election campaign, all of LBC's best clips will be in one place throughout the next month.

So click subscribe and keep up to date - or listen to our most recent episodes below.

Listen & Subscribe To LBC Election 2019

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Spotify

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to LBC Election 2019 from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for LBC Election 2019.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play LBC Election 2019 podcast"

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Nadhim Zahawi with Iain Dale

Iain Dale quizzes Conservative Minister on the party's new immigration announcement

20 hours ago

James O'Brien heard from Russia experts

Why won't government release the Russia report? James O'Brien asks the experts

3 days ago

Boris Johnson was heckled as he visited the flooded area

WATCH: Furious locals heckle Boris Johnson as he visits flooded village

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's caller stumbles trying to defend Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism allegations

10 days ago

James O'Brien fact-checked Boris Johnson's election speech

James O'Brien fact-checks Boris Johnson's election launch speech

11 days ago

Iain Dale challenged John McDonnell over Labour's response to anti-Semitism

John McDonnell: Labour's Action On Anti-Semitism Should Be Held Up As An Example

12 days ago

LBC Latest

The controversial calendar, which has been withdrawn

Vegans force vets to cancel nude calendar over sheep photo

James O'Brien interviewed Nazir Afzal for Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: The man who prosecuted the Rochdale grooming gang

Noel Gallagher says Oasis reunion unlikely due to 'moron' Liam's tweets

Saudi Aramco flotation plan falls short of $2trn valuation