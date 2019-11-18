The LBC Election 2019 podcast: Subscribe now

The podcast will feature all of the best content from LBC's Election 2019 coverage. Picture: LBC

Keep up to date with all the latest news and analysis from the general election campaign with the LBC Election 2019 podcast.

Listen to LBC Election 2019

From the popular For The Many podcast to regular phone-ins and some of the biggest interviews in the election campaign, all of LBC's best clips will be in one place throughout the next month.

So click subscribe and keep up to date - or listen to our most recent episodes below.

Listen & Subscribe To LBC Election 2019

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Spotify

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to LBC Election 2019 from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for LBC Election 2019.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play LBC Election 2019 podcast"