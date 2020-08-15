Heartbroken father cries for daughter who "fell through cracks" of A-level grading

15 August 2020, 09:09

By Seán Hickey

This caller shed tears for his daughter on air, because the A-level grading algorithm downgraded her so she cannot go to university.

Alex believed that "the Scotland method is the only way to go forward," in marking the exams of those who appeal, and told Andrew Castle that it's well and good to bring up the grades of 12% of students but it leaves too many behind.

He explained that his daughter stayed back to resit her exams this year and the pandemic has knocked her chances of getting into her choice of university this year. "It'll be two years until she can go to college," he told Andrew.

The caller said that her teachers claimed she should have gotten an A in one of her subjects and are sending letters to back up her appeal.

Alex was distraught, and wept while asking Andrew "what do I tell her this morning, I listen to the news morning noon and night, what do I tell her?"

This caller was heartbroken that his daughter was downgraded in her A-levels
This caller was heartbroken that his daughter was downgraded in her A-levels. Picture: PA

The caller told Andrew that his daughter wanted to go to Bristol, but cannot get in on a C grade.

"She worked hard all this year," Alex said, and was saddened that she was "denied to take the exam," and as a result has "fallen through the cracks."

Andrew tried to reassure the caller, by commending him for his work as a father.

"The positive for you surely, is the greatest predictor of success in later life is whether parent's around a child are available and care." Andrew added that Alex's daughter will be fine because she has a caring and loving father.

Alex ended the call by calling out the Prime Minister. "Boris, hang your head in shame," he said.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien took aim at the government and Lord Bethell over A-levels

James O'Brien tears into government's A-level fiasco and Lord Baron Bethell

1 day ago

Iain Dale heard from a German girl who saw her A-level results downgraded

German girl sees German A-level result downgraded from A to C

1 day ago

Andrew Castle put Chris Clarkson on air to speak to an A-level student

Student's remarkable conversation with Tory MP over A-level fiasco

1 day ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Furious Andy Burnham brands A-level downgrading "pure discrimination"

Furious Andy Burnham taking legal action against "elitist" A-level grading
"When we fight, we fight in alliance": Chief of Defence Staff remembers VJ Day

Chief of Defence Staff on VJ Day 75th anniversary: "When we fight, we fight in alliance"
Airline industry has been left in "very messy situation" by quarantine restrictions

Airline industry has been left in "very messy situation" by quarantine restrictions

Patrick Van Aanholt: Crystal Palace left-back suffers racist abuse on social media