Andrew Bridgen Slams John Bercow And Explains Why ERG Don't Trust Him

The Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire thinks it's "ludicrous" that John Bercow could become an interim prime minister and thinks that the Speaker is "not a man of his word".

Andrew Castle asked: "What's he actually done wrong? What has so offended those members of the ERG and people with attitudes that you have. Why has John Bercow upset people so much?"

Andrew Bridgen explain: "Well, he's not a man of his word. He was elected as Speaker about six months before I came into the house, which is nearly 10 year ago, and he promised in his written manifesto that no Speaker should serve more than nine years. He went through that deadline and changed his mind.

"He has ridden roughshod through the rules of Parliament. He's basically set new precedents to suit what is clearly his remain-leaning agenda.

No Speaker of the House of Commons, you're supposed to suspend all your personal, political beliefs... He actually went on the record and said he'd voted for Remain. He's a man who wears his political allegiance on his car bumper."

Andrew Bridgen Slams John Bercow And Explains Why ERG Don't Trust Him. Picture: PA

Castle responded: "I think that was his wife's car, Andrew."

Bridgen said: "Well I think that was debatable."