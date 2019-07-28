Andrew Castle Clashes With Brexit Party Chair Over No Deal

28 July 2019, 09:00

Andrew Castle clashed with the Brexit Party Chairman over the damage that may be caused by Britain leaving the EU without a deal in October.

Andrew and Brexit Party head, Richard Tice, were locked in a heated debate over the direction of the UK following a no-deal Brexit.

Concerns over trade tariffs and medical supplies were dismissed by Mr Tice, who said that preparations for a no-deal Brexit were much better than the public perceive.

It follows the announcement from Michael Gove, who is leading preparations for a no-deal Brexit, that the government are operating on the presumption that Britain will leave the EU without a deal in October.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

2 days ago

James O'Brien, listening to Darren's call

James O'Brien Takes Apart Caller's Claim No Deal Must Stay On The Table

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

SNP Commons Leader Issues Referendum And Election Challenge

SNP Commons Leader Issues Referendum And Election Challenge

"I am a Leaver!": Stanley Johnson switches sides in Brexit debate

"I am a Leaver!": Stanley Johnson switches sides in Brexit debate
Clive Bull Battles With Lawyer Over Boris Johnson Pledges

Clive Bull Battles With Lawyer Over Boris Johnson Pledges

12 people shot at old timers' day party in Brooklyn, New York