Andrew Castle Clashes With Brexit Party Chair Over No Deal
28 July 2019, 09:00
Andrew Castle clashed with the Brexit Party Chairman over the damage that may be caused by Britain leaving the EU without a deal in October.
Andrew and Brexit Party head, Richard Tice, were locked in a heated debate over the direction of the UK following a no-deal Brexit.
Concerns over trade tariffs and medical supplies were dismissed by Mr Tice, who said that preparations for a no-deal Brexit were much better than the public perceive.
It follows the announcement from Michael Gove, who is leading preparations for a no-deal Brexit, that the government are operating on the presumption that Britain will leave the EU without a deal in October.