Andrew Castle Clashes With Brexit Party Chair Over No Deal

Andrew Castle clashed with the Brexit Party Chairman over the damage that may be caused by Britain leaving the EU without a deal in October.

Andrew and Brexit Party head, Richard Tice, were locked in a heated debate over the direction of the UK following a no-deal Brexit.

Concerns over trade tariffs and medical supplies were dismissed by Mr Tice, who said that preparations for a no-deal Brexit were much better than the public perceive.

It follows the announcement from Michael Gove, who is leading preparations for a no-deal Brexit, that the government are operating on the presumption that Britain will leave the EU without a deal in October.