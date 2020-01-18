Anti-racism campaigner clashes with former royal protection officer over Meghan Markle

The pair clashed over whether Meghan Markle has been treated in a racist way.

Kofi Mawuli Klu, an anti-racism campaigner, and Dai Davies, former Royal Protection Officer, argued over whether Meghan Markle is being treated in a racist way.

Andrew Castle asked Mawuli Klu for evidence of racism towards Meghan.

Mawuli Klu said: "I'm saying that a woman who just can't be allowed to be herself, right? She can't help being who she is in terms of her origin.

"Why can't, you know, she just be herself and people who think that they should be dictating to her as to how to live her life, as to her family, they are just being racist. That is the whole point."

Davies then began to speak over him.

He urged to him to listen and to stop being so "intolerant".

He said "That's your problem. You're not very tolerance. Listen, she was working for the Queen, the most respected woman in the world, Kofi."

Davies continued: "All anyone is asked when you join the Royal family is that you support the Queen. The Queen supported her fully.

"If you look at the early days, she took her everywhere. She tried her best to make her feel welcome. You, with great respect, are talking absolute rubbish."

Anti-racism campaigner clashes with former Royal Protection officer over Meghan Markle. Picture: PA

Mawuli Klu said: "People should come off their high horses and see what those of us who for hundreds of years have been victims of, you know, British and Eurocentric racism."

Davies then refuted that there has been racist treatment of Meghan Markle.

He said: " I think, if you look to Africa and other parts of the world, we are the most tolerant country in the world without exception and by a long lead. You know, I said to your producer, why do we give air time to these idiots?"