Australia fires: Mallacoota evacuee explains how he escaped the fire-hit town

4 January 2020, 08:50

Charles Livingstone was evacuated from Malacoota on a Naval Ship with his family where he was on holiday and trapped for days​.

The "tired" "shellshocked" Australian explained how he escaped the fire-hit town on a naval ship.

On New Year's eve, there was a "horrendous" and "unbelievable" firestore that hit the town.

Charles Livingstone said they used a boat ramp to get onto an amphibious vehicle that took them out to a ship yesterday.

People who were unwell were taken by helicopters to an inland town to get treated.

There was a 20 hour voyage to safety for them.

He said that he wasn't included in the area that Victoria's government initially asked to evacuate.

On Sunday night, an alert popped up urging them to leave.

They got a notice saying: "It's too late to leave, if you're in Mallacoota, stay there."

Picture: PA

Andrew Castle asked if there was anything the government could have done.

He said that Scott Morrison could have taken a "serious climate policy".

He could have also encouraged "aerial water bombing".

