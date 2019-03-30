Caller Gives Reason To Reject Andrew Castle's Entire List Of Prospective Replacement PMs

This caller found a reason to reject Andrew Castle's entire list of MPs who could take over as Prime Minister, and it was brutal.

A caller who found a reason to reject an entire list of prospective replacement Prime Minister's admitted that a general election might still be the only way forward to resolve the Brexit deadlock.

Mark started off by marking a cross against Conservative Brexiteers Michael Gove and Boris Johnson, before turning his attention to the rest of Theresa May's party.

But as Andrew drew more names, he said: "I'm running out of names here, you're going to have to help me out!"

His caller said: "We do need a general election, and as much as I don't want that to happen..."

"But you just went negative on everybody!" Andrew said. "You haven't said anything nice about anybody!"

Andrew Castle was in stitches when his caller rejected his suggestions for a replacement Prime Minsiter. Picture: LBC

It comes after MPs rejected the Prime Minister's Brexit deal for the third time in Parliament on what was the day the UK was originally scheduled to leave the European Union.

In a dramatic day in the House of Commons, MPs voted by 344 to 286 against her deal.

The result means the UK will not miss the EU's deadline to secure an extension of the Brexit process and leave with a deal on May 22nd, leaving Mrs May until April 12th to come up with an alternative plan.

Some MPs have called for a general election to break the Brexit deadlock, something that the EU would allow a lengthy extension of Article 50 for.

Watch the video above to hear just how many MPs Andrew Castle suggested...