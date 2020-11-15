Caller stresses importance of rapid testing for care homes

15 November 2020, 10:11

By Seán Hickey

This dejected caller described the strain the pandemic has put on his relationship with his mother, and Andrew Castle demanded the Government sort out testing for care homes.

Steve told Andrew Castle that he had been intermittently staying with his mother in her care home until the coronavirus lockdown happened, and noted that the experience has been "absolutely dreadful" for his mental health.

He went on to tell Andrew that his mother contracted and recovered from Covid within a week, but this just tightened restrictions within the home, leading to him missing out on seeing his mother further.

Andrew was speaking to people whose lives would be changed by a rapid testing scheme designed to allow people to physically meet their loved ones in care homes. Steve was pointing out just how taxing the lockdown has been for he and his mother.

Read More: Hundreds queue in Liverpool as mass testing pilot begins

The caller told Andrew that if he is to see his mother during the lockdown he must go "to the back of her room and speak to her through the window," which is difficult during the winter.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

He told Andrew that staff "know that this is hurting people and it's not good for the residents," hinting that a mass testing scheme would benefit countless families.

Andrew was disgusted by the news: "That's the reality. Through a window, waving. Can it really be, at this point in our civilisation that this is how we are dealing with old people?"

He demanded Government "get the tests sorted out. This is a priority, people are dying."

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Davis told LBC the UK was ill-prepared for any pandemic

David Davis: UK guilty of 'really low calibre of pandemic planning'
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney answers journalists questions.

Ireland: UK-EU trade deal 'won't be ratified' if Brexit bill remains unchanged
Des O'Connor has died at the age of 88

TV star Des O'Connor dies, aged 88

Trump supporters clashed with rivals on the streets of Washington D.C.

One stabbed and 20 arrested during Trump supporters march

Labour is calling on the government to take greater action against anti-vaccination content on social media

Anti-vaccination posts on social media should be 'stamped out' - Labour
A Sage expert said a long-term strategy was needed for balancing the economy and the pandemic

Expert urges against 'flip-flopping' between pandemic and economy
Trump supporters have gathered in Washington DC

Trump supporters rally in Washington as President refuses to accept defeat
A former mayor has died after being struck by a car in Bolton, Greater Manchester

Man arrested after hit-and-run kills former Bolton mayor

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

Ten people have died following a fire at a hospital ward in Romania

10 dead after fire at coronavirus hospital ward in Romania

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

2 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile