Chuka Umunna: I'm Putting Remain Constituency Ahead Of Party Politics

Labour MP Chuka Umunna refuses to say whether Jeremy Corbyn is the right person to lead his party, as he explains why he's going against Labour policy to 'stand up' for his constituency.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, Chuka said that he isn't afraid of "ruffling a few feathers" by siding with his constituency over his party's official Brexit policy.

His constituency Lambeth had the biggest percentage of votes for Remain in the country.

"I'm going to put them first, I'm going to stick up for them", he said. "If that means ruffling a few feathers in the Labour Party or beyond so be it.

"That's the nature of democracy, and I think we're heading to a very bad place if you try to stamp out debate in a party."

Chuka Umunna says he will "stick up" for his Remain constituency over party politics. Picture: LBC

"The Labour Party has always been a variety of views on the left but increasingly there is a view that there shouldn't be a variety of views in the Labour Party."

But when asked whether Jeremy Corbyn is the right person to lead his party throughout the Brexit process, Chuka said: "I didn't vote for him in the last two leadership elections and I have my differences, but there's actually a hell of a lot that we agree on."