Green MEP Tells Andrew Castle Economy Needs A "Total Rethink" To Combat Climate Change

A Green Party MEP tells Andrew Castle that the environmental problems are generated by the 'organisation of the global economy', and needs a "total rethink".

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro has sent in his army to help protect the Amazon from wildfires that have sparked outcry across the world, including from French President Emmanuel Macron who tweeted that "our house is burning".

But when Andrew Castle suggested the conversation about climate change had been challenged by economics, Green Party MEP Molly Scott-Cato told him it needed a "total rethink".

"economics we see and feel in front of us on a daily basis, climate change still in theory and in the distance, you can't see or feel or touch it," Andrew said.

Local army have been called in to tackle the wildfires in the Amazon. Picture: PA

Molly Scott-Cato said: "Climate change is affecting us now, we're having much heavier rain and so more floods, we have extreme temperatures and so we are already seeing the impacts of climate change.

"It's very much a case that the environmental problems are generated by the way the economy is organised, but we depend completely on nature for everything that happens in the economy - this is the crazy thing.

"It needs a total rethink on the way we organise our economy and also thinking about using our trade system for good - we can put pressure on other countries around the world to come up to our standards.

"People are starting to see that the changes we need to make are not just about what we buy when we go shopping but much more about the way our global economy is organised."

