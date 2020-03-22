Coronavirus: Caller defies PM's advice and visits widowed mother on Mother's Day

By Seán Hickey

This defiant caller told Andrew Castle that he was going to see his mother and ignore the advice of the government to stay away from the elderly.

Ivan from St. Albans told Andrew that his father passed away a week ago and his mother has been alone since then. He didn't feel as though she was looking after herself and so said that he was going to make sure she was ok.

"It's all well and good for Boris to say to stay away from the older generation" Ivan said, but he insisted that his mother would end up so much worse should he stay away and let her fend for herself during this crisis.

Andrew learned that not only was Ivan on his way to look after his mother, he was bringing his guide dog with him. Andrew was taken aback by the determination of Ivan and wanted to know how he was faring through the crisis.

Ivan shared with Andrew that he is finding it "very hard to cope" but insists that he will make the trip to his mother regardless.

Ivan insisted that "the older generation won't look after themselves" and so he has an obligation to his mother, regardless of the coronavirus crisis.

"Nobody wants to be on their own on mother's day" Andrew told Ivan, but also pointed out that "there would be nothing worse for your mother now if she grieves then if she was to fall ill".

Ivan came back to Andrew and insisted that he has no choice on the matter, but "if she isn't looked after she could get worse".