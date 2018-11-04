Andrew Castle Demands Answers From Business Leader Calling For Second EU Vote

Andrew Castle questions one of the business leaders who signed a letter calling for a second vote on leaving the European Union.

Cobra Beer chairman and founder Lord Karan Bilimoria, who is one of the 70 signatories in a letter that calls for a 'People's Vote', told Andrew Castle during a debate alongside Lord Digby Jones that the March 29th deadline would have to be delayed to allow for a second vote.

But when he described European Union countries welcoming the UK back with open arms in the event of a vote to remain, Lord Digby Jones said they 'would shaft us'.

"They'd shaft us! You know Europe, I know Europe!" Lord Jones said.

Lord Bilimoria responded: "I don't think they would, they've had a shock. I think they need to reform as well and I hope this leads to Europe reforming."

The open letter warns that Theresa May's final exit deal will push Britain towards "a destructive hard Brexit".

The new campaign Business for a People's Vote has received more than 70 backers, including former Treasury minister Lord Myners, the co-founder of lastminute.com, and head of car parts supplier Unipart.

Other signatories include Zoopla founder Alex Chesterman, Waterstones managing director James Daunt, and Rolls Royce chairman Sir Simon Robertson.