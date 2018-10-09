Brexit: A Timeline Of Key Events

LBC's timeline of key dates and events in the lead up to and aftermath from the EU Referendum.

These are the milestones reached as the UK decides to leave the European Union; from when David Cameron won the mandate for an in/out referendum to the end of the transitional period.

23rd January 2013 - David Cameron's Referendum Promise Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech in which he said the British people must "have their say" on Europe and promised an in/out referendum if the Conservatives win the next election.

22nd May 2014 Nigel Farage's Ukip party wins 26% of the vote in the European elections, and becomes the UK's biggest representative at the European Parliament.

7th May 2015 David Cameron's Conservative Party wins a general election with a majority of 12 on a manifesto promising an in/out referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union.

23rd June 2016 - The EU Referendum The UK votes to leave the European Union with 51.9% of the vote. The referendum had a turnout of 72.2%. David Cameron announced the day after that he would resign as Prime Minister, and Theresa May was announced as his replacement on the 13th July 2016. Nigel Farage resigns as the leader of Ukip, saying he has 'fulfilled his political ambition'. Nigel Farage at a Leave.EU referendum party. Picture: PA

3rd November 2016 The High Court rules that Theresa May does not have the power to trigger Article 50 without first winning a vote by MPs in parliament. Three senior judges ruled that the government can only proceed with the UK's exit of the European Union once it has approval from the House of Commons, after Investment manager Gina Miller brought a legal case against the government.

17th January 2017 - Lancaster House Speech Theresa May delivers her Lancaster House speech, setting out the type of Brexit deal she will be perusing when negotiations begin. Following the speech, there was a quite a lot of praise for May - with the pound soaring in the aftermath of her laying out the Brexit plans of her government.

14th February 2017 Parliament votes to allow Theresa May to trigger Article 50 with 498 MP's supporting the motion: a majority of 384. 114 MPs voted against the trigger of Article 50 last night, including 47 Labour MPs who rebelled against leader Jeremy Corbyn. Here is the full list.

29th March 2017 - Article 50 Theresa May signs a letter to European Council president Donald Tusk giving notice under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. The letter was delivered at 12:20 (UK time) by the British ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow. UK ambassador to the EU delivers Theresa May's letter triggering Article 50. Picture: PA

30th March 2017 - The EU Withdrawal Bill The details of the 'Great Repeal Bill' are published by the government. Now referred to as the EU Withdrawal Bill, the bill ensures European law will no longer apply in the UK after Brexit. It is believed that there are about 12,000 EU regulations in force in the UK, which will be copied across into domestic UK law to ensure a smooth transition on the day after Brexit. This is to avoid a 'black hole' in the UK statute book, and to avoid disruption to businesses and individual citizens. Once out of the European Union, the UK parliament will then be able to amend, repeal, and improve individual laws as desired.

31st March 2017 Donald Tusk published the EU's guidelines for negotiations between the UK and European Union for the Brexit process.

29th April 2017 EU leaders unanimously agreed tough negotiation guidelines in less than 15 minutes into a summit held in Brussels. They said that key issues such as citizens' rights, the divorce bill, and the Irish border will need to have been resolved before any talks of a trade deal can begin.

8th June 2017 - Theresa May's Snap Election Theresa May's snap election resulted in the Conservative Party losing the Commons majority David Cameron won in 2015. The hung parliament resulted with the Tories agreeing a "confidence and supply" deal with the DUP, a pro-Union and pro-Brexit party in Northern Ireland.

26th June 2017 Formal negotiations between the United Kingdom and European Union begin.

22nd September 2017 - Florence Speech Amid a deadlock in negotiations, Theresa May delivers her Florence speech in an effort to move Brexit talks forward.

13th December 2017 Tory rebels side with the Labour Party, and force the government to guarantee a vote on the final Brexit deal once it is agreed with Brussels. Dominic Grieve tabled an amendment to the Brexit bill calling for parliament to have a meaningful vote on the deal with the EU and was one of 11 Tory MPs to vote for it.

15th December 2017 The UK and EU agree to move forward to the second phase of negotiations, after an agreement is reached on the divorce bill, Irish border, and EU citiezens' rights.

19th March 2018 The UK and EU agreed a date to end the transition period, the status of EU citizens living in the UK before and after Brexit, and fishing policy. David Davis and Michel Barnier agreed that EU citizens arriving in the UK between the last day of EU membership and the end of the transitional period will have the same rights and guarantees as those who arrived before Brexit - with the same applied to UK expats in EU countries. Mr Davis said that the agreement would 'smooth the path to a future permanent relationship'.

7th July 2018 - Chequers Theresa May summons Cabinet Ministers to Chequers to discuss Brexit and the possibility of a no-deal scenario. The deal reached between ministers and Theresa May, which is also known as 'the Prime Minister's deal' or the 'Chequers deal', is made up of 12 points. They mean that the UK would keep close ties with the EU, creating an EU-UK free-trade area and a common rulebook. There would be no freedom of movement and no paying the EU, but the UK could still strike other trade deals. David Davis resigns as the Brexit Secretary a day after the Chequers proposal was agreed by the Cabinet. A day later, Boris Johnson resigned as the Foreign Secretary.

21st July 2018 The government publishes its Brexit White Paper.

20th September 2018 - EU Leaders Reject Chequers The 'EU 27' rejected Theresa May's Chequers proposal, saying it was "unworkable". The French President Emmanuel Macron said Brexit had been sold to the British public by “liars”, and the European Commission’s president Jean-Claude Juncker and its chief negotiator Michel Barnier have repeatedly said that the Chequers plan crosses EU red lines. The following day, Theresa May delivered a speech at Downing Street in which she said the UK and EU were "at an impasse" over customs arrangements and issues surrounding the Irish border. Summing up the speech, LBC's political editor Theo Usherwood said: "No deal just moved a massive step closer."

30th September 2018 - Conservative Party Conference After Donald Tusk accused the Chequers proposal of "undermining the single market", eyes fell on senior Tories at the Conservative Party Conference. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, insisted that 'Chequers was not dead'. He told Nick Ferrari that he knew the European Union wouldn't agree to Chequers, but is willing to work with them to find common ground. "We knew they wouldn't like it because it tests their red lines, it challenges all their preconceptions," he said. "But if they've got specific problems with it, come back to us and we'll work it through with them."

31st October 2018 The EU’s chief negotiator has said negotiations must be complete before the end of October to give the 27 EU countries time to sign off the deal. The deadline could be pushed back to November if talks don't conclude in time.

January - February 2019 The House of Commons must approve Theresa May's Brexit deal and decide how the UK will proceed ahead of the approaching 2-year deadline.

29th March 2019 - Brexit Day At 11pm, the UK will no longer be a member of the European Union. However the transitional period will remain in place until the end of 2020.