Shadow Transport Secretary Calls For Chris Grayling To Resign Or Be Sacked

Andy McDonald has called for Chris Grayling to resign or "be sacked" from his role as Transport Secretary as a controversial contract awarded to a ferry firm with no ships is scrapped.

The Shadow Transport Secretary described the latest news as "humiliating", and suggested that he resign or "be sacked".

Speaking to Matt Frei, Mr McDonald said: "Everything he touches just dissolves into mess."

"It is one catastrophe to another with Chris Grayling.

"He was warned at the time, he persevered, and we are exactly in the position we predicted when this was announced several weeks ago."

- Brexit Ferry Contract Awarded To Firm With No Ships Terminated

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling. Picture: Getty

His comments come as a controversial contract awarded to Seaborne Freight, a ferry firm with no ships, was scrapped by the Department for Transport.

Seaborne Freight won the £13.8m contract to run a freight service between Ramsgate and Ostend in the event of a no-deal Brexit, despite having no boats and having not run a ferry service before.

But the department has since cancelled the contract after Arklow Shipping, an Irish firm that had backed Seaborne Freight, stepped away from the deal.