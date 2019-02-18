Independent Group MP Angela Smith Apologises Over “Funny Tinge” Remark

18 February 2019, 16:54

An MP who resigned from the Labour Party has apologised over a remark she made about skin colour.

In a discussion about racism in the UK, Angela Smith said: “It’s not just about being black or a funny tinge”.

Following a backlash online, the Independent Group MP tweeted an apology to her 24,000 followers.

The MP for Penistone & Stocksbridge said: “I’m very sorry about any offence caused and I’m very upset that I misspoke so badly, it’s not what I am and I’m committed to fighting racism whenever I find it in our society."

