Sadiq Khan's Brexit Message For Theresa May

20 October 2018, 16:09

The Mayor of London tells Theresa May "don't be scared" as hundreds of thousands protest the streets of London in calling for a second Brexit referendum.

Sadiq Khan says that the Prime Minister needs to "have confidence" in the public as organisers say the central London march attracts more than half a million people.

More than 100 coaches full of people from across the UK, including as far away as Orkney in the northern islands of Scotland, descended onto Park Lane Saturday morning.

Nearly 700,000 attended the People's Vote March in central London.
Nearly 700,000 attended the People's Vote March in central London. Picture: PA
"I want to grow up European"
"I want to grow up European". Picture: Getty
Protesters hold up placards with the word "liar" written next to photos of prominent Brexiteers
Protesters hold up placards with the word "liar" written next to photos of prominent Brexiteers. Picture: Getty

Alastair Campbell, former Downing Street director of communications, said: "The Brexit that was promised, and the Brexit that was campaigned successfully for, doesn't exist.

"I don't think you can re-run the referendum. I think we have to accept that we lost that debate. I think the question has to be on the nature of the deal."

Saturday's march follows a protest on the second anniversary of the Brexit vote in June.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan's Brexit Message For Theresa May

3 hours ago

Remain v Leave: Scale of Facebook ad war revealed

11 hours ago

Canadian pension giant CPPIB swoops for £3bn Gatwick stake

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Andrew Castle

Rocket Scientist: Brexit A Symbol Of Breaking Apart "Critical" Collaborations

6 hours ago

Anjem Choudary was jailed for five-and-a-half years in 2016

Who Is Anjem Choudary? The Islamist Hate Preacher Released From Prison

1 day ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016