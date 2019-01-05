Ken Clarke Tells Matt Frei Article 50 Should Be Revoked

Ken Clarke calls for Article 50 to be revoked to give the UK more time to negotiate Brexit, adding there is "no majority for anything" in government.

The Conservative MP described the remaining three months to March 29th as a "considerable crisis" because "we have no idea what arrangements we're going to put in place when we leave the EU".

Speaking to Matt Frei, Mr Clarke said: "We plainly need more time. There's only about 45 sitting days left in parliament and it's quite obvious that this date, which was arbitrarily chosen in the first place should be put off."

He calls for Article 50 to be revoked, but put back into action at a point where the country is more united behind a plan.

"I think we get enormous advantages both politically and for our economy, our trade, our investment from being in EU.

"But if we're all mad enough to want to leave, let's leave in a grown up fashion where we have some idea what we're going to put in place.

"That's what I think would be the preferred route but I am aware as everybody else is that there's no majority for anything in parliament."

In a case heard at the European Court of Justice in December, it was ruled that the UK is able to withdraw Article 50 and remain in the European Union without the consent from other member states.