Theresa May Had A "Very Good Conversation" With Gove, But Has Not Yet Replaced Raab

16 November 2018, 08:11 | Updated: 16 November 2018, 09:25

Prime Minister Theresa May says she had a "very good conversation" with Michael Gove, but rules out appointing a repalcement Brexit Secretary.

Theresa May says she has not yet appointed a new Brexit Secretary to replace Dominic Raab, but did have a "very good conversation" with Michael Gove.

The Prime Minister was speaking during an exclusive phone-in with listeners with Nick Ferrari.

Theresa May speaking to Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio.
Theresa May speaking to Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I had a very good conversation with Michael yesterday," she said.

But when Nick asked whether she asked him to replace Dominic Raab as Brexit Secretary, she said she "had not yet appointed a new Brexit Secretary yet" but will do "over the course of the next day or so".

