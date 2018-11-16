Theresa May Reveals Her Diabetes Medicine Comes From EU
16 November 2018, 08:34 | Updated: 16 November 2018, 09:26
Theresa May reveals that the insulin she needs to regulate her Type-1 Diabetes comes from the European Union in response to a question about stockpiling medicines.
During an exclusive phone-in with LBC listeners, the Prime Minister revealed that she depends on medication from the EU to regulate her Type-1 Diabetes.
Theresa May told Nick Ferrari that the Department of Health is taking steps to "make sure medicines will still be made available" in the case of a no-deal Brexit.
"Isn't that called stockpiling?" Nick asked.
"Tt's called making a contingency," she replied.
Theresa May added that the issue of medicine supplies is "an issue I feel personally".
"I'm a type-1 diabetic, I rely on insulin every day," she said.
"As it happens my insulin is produced by a company in the EU.
"I know that this is an issue that is a matter of importance to people."