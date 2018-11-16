Theresa May Reveals Her Diabetes Medicine Comes From EU

16 November 2018, 08:34 | Updated: 16 November 2018, 09:26

Theresa May reveals that the insulin she needs to regulate her Type-1 Diabetes comes from the European Union in response to a question about stockpiling medicines.

During an exclusive phone-in with LBC listeners, the Prime Minister revealed that she depends on medication from the EU to regulate her Type-1 Diabetes.

Theresa May told Nick Ferrari that the Department of Health is taking steps to "make sure medicines will still be made available" in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

"Isn't that called stockpiling?" Nick asked.

"Tt's called making a contingency," she replied.

Theresa May in the LBC studio.
Theresa May revealed her Diabetes medicine comes from the European Union. Picture: LBC

Theresa May added that the issue of medicine supplies is "an issue I feel personally".

"I'm a type-1 diabetic, I rely on insulin every day," she said.

"As it happens my insulin is produced by a company in the EU.

"I know that this is an issue that is a matter of importance to people."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale shut down the caller who kept making Hitler references

Iain Dale Shuts Down Brexiteer Who Keeps Making Hitler References

23 hours ago

John McDonnell joined Iain Dale on Tuesday evening

John McDonnell On A "One Man Campaign To Rehabilitate The Readings Of Marx"

1 day ago

John McDonnell joined Iain Dale on Tuesday evening

John McDonnell Says He’d Vote Remain Again In A Second Referendum

2 days ago