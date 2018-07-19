Conservative Leadership: What Is The 1922 Committee?

You’ve probably heard a lot of talk about the 1922 Committee lately as Theresa May battles to keep control of her party over Brexit - but what is it?

The Prime Minister's premiership has come under constant threat since she her Chequers blueprint was announced in the summer.

The now infamous Brexit plan saw the resignations of Boris Johnson and David Davis from her Cabinet.

Mrs May insists her proposal protects the economy while respecting the referendum result.

Brexiteers, however, say she's renegading on her own red lines.

With the latest announcement that the Brexit transition period could be extended, there are claims the Prime Minister is close to a vote of no confidence.

This is when 48 Conservative MPs submit letters to the chairman of the 1922 Committee calling for a no confidence vote.

What is the 1922 Committee?

The 1922 Committee is an influential group of all Conservative backbench MPs.

They meet every week when Parliament is sitting and it gives backbenchers the chance to air their concerns.

One of the committee’s biggest responsibilities is overseeing the leadership elections.

They can call a vote of no confidence if 15% of the parliamentary party - or 48 Tory MPs - write a letter calling for the vote.

It’s currently chaired by Graham Brady MP.

How did it get its name?

It was originally known as the Conservative Privative Members’ Committee.

However, it was renamed in 1922 when MPs successfully ended the Conservatives’ coalition with the liberals.

It brought down David Lloyd George’s government and resulted in a general election win for the Tories.

When did MPs last trigger a no confidence vote?

Conservative backbenchers last put forward a no confidence motion in 2003.

25 MPs requested a vote of confidence in Iain Duncan Smith.

Mr Duncan Smith lost the vote the next day.

How close is Theresa May to a vote of no confidence?

The number of letters received is a closely guarded secret and chairman Mr Brady has refused to speculate.

We know for certain that a number of pro-Brexit MPs have recently put their letters in.

Rochford and Southend East MP James Duddridge submitted his moments before Mrs May delivered her annual conference speech in October.

"We now need a proper leadership election and to move on," he said.

Pro-Brexit and Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen went public in July.

He warned the party would be punished at the polls if it followed Mrs May’s current route to exiting the EU.

Speaking on LBC, Mr Brigden said there were “more than 60” MPs who could “potentially” agree with him.

Philip Davies, MP for Shipley has also submitted his.

He said he had “lost trust” in Mrs May’s ability to deliver the EU referendum result.