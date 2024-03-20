The exact date and time clocks change in March 2024 and what is British Summer Time?

By Kieran Kelly

As Spring gets under way, Brits can look forward to warmer temperatures, more sunshine and longer nights.

But you will also soon lose out on an hour of sleep as the clocks go forward to mark the beginning of British Summer Time (BST).

Clocks in the UK change every year on the last Sunday of March, moving forward by one hour.

When do the clocks go forward?

This year, the clocks go forward on 31 March at 1am.

This means you will lose an hour's sleep, though means it will stay lighter for longer as we move throughout Spring and into Summer.

Why does the UK change their clocks twice a year?

The reason behind why we change the clocks is a contentious issue with the idea first arising in 1784 when inventor Benjamin Franklin suggested it.

A scientist in 1895 was the next person recorded speaking about it, and after that, a builder called William Willett (who happens to be Coldplay Chris Martin's great-great-grandfather) really pushed things as he wanted more light in the evenings.

William campaigned for the clocks to change until his death in 1915, and it was 1916, during World War On, the clocks officially began to change.

BST was introduced via the Summer Time Act 1916 as a way to save fuel and money.

When do the clocks go back again?

In 2024 the clocks will go back again by an hour on Sunday, October 27.