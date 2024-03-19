Exact date 30C Spanish heatwave due to ‘wash over Britain’ bringing halt to chilly UK weather

Brits are set to face some warmer temperatures. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Brits are set to have a warm boost in time for spring as the effects of a 30C heatwave in Spain cross over the Channel.

A plume of hot air is heading towards the UK later this week, according to weather maps from WXCharts.

Warm air will hover over Britain from Thursday - and temperatures are due to start rising from Wednesday onwards.

Temperatures in parts of Britain could reach as high as 17C.

Parts of the North East could have temperatures in the late teens and the North West and Midlands are set to hit 12C.

London is expected to see temperatures of around 10C.

The weather is set to get warmer due to a heatwave sweeping across Spain. Picture: wxcharts

However the Easter weekend is still expected to be chilly with maps showing temperatures around 6C.

Around March 27 temperatures are expected to drop further, to as low as -1C in the early morning, before rising again to around 12C in Kent, Essex and London by the end of the month.

Met Office spokesman Graham Madge said: “Over the next day or two we will see temperatures getting to highs of around 18c in isolated spots. This is several degrees Celsius above average.

“By the end of the week and into the weekend we will see values dropping by around five degrees as a more northerly weather pattern begins to exert its influence.”