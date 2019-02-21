Anna Soubry Hosts LBC Show: Watch The First Hour In Full

21 February 2019, 09:04 | Updated: 21 February 2019, 11:24

A day after leaving the Conservative Party, Anna Soubry is hosting her own LBC show - and you can watch it live.

This is your chance to have your say with the new independent MP, who will be taking calls for three hours as she stands in for James O'Brien today from 10am.

So far eight from Labour and three Conservatives have joined the Independent Group, with Ms Soubry joining yesterday.

Call 0345 60 60 973 to speak to her - and watch the first hour right here.

