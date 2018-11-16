Theresa May Insists EU Made Compromises On Brexit Deal

16 November 2018, 09:02 | Updated: 16 November 2018, 09:25

The Prime Minister insists European Union negotiators made just as many compromises as the UK when it came to the draft Withdrawal Agreement.

Theresa May said that the idea that the UK was the 'only side to give anything' away was not true, and insists that the European Union has 'given in' on a number of things during Brexit negotiations.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari during an exclusive phone-in with LBC listeners, the Prime Minister said that "there are areas where the European Union has felt that a particular approach is right, we've held our ground and they've given in to us."

"This is a negotiation, and any negotiation complex as it is is actually a negotiation that leads to compromises."

Theresa May insists the EU made compromises during negotiations.
Theresa May insists the EU made compromises during negotiations. Picture: LBC

