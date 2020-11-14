Dominic Cummings 'still up to mischief' in Government, despite reports

By Seán Hickey

This businesswoman and campaigner warned that the Prime Minister's chief adviser is not finished making his mark on UK politics

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller spoke to Andrew Castle following the news that the Prime Minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings is to quit Downing Street.

Ms Miller felt that politics will operate more ethically after Mr Cummings leaves.

"We'll see an end of public contracts going to friends and family, because it's been a massive misuse of public funding," the campaigner noted, marking the resignation of Dominic Cummings as an "end of nepotism."

"I hope that Boris Johnson, if you like, has learned his lesson and will work with people who put the country first."

Andrew wondered just how influential Dominic Cummings was in the Westminster bubble. Ms Miller told him that Mr Cummings has been "trampling on the trust...of our institutions" during his time in office.

Gina Miller told LBC that Dominic Cummings will still be "up to mischief" despite reports. Picture: PA

The campaigner noted that Dominic Cummings will be most remembered for "fundamentally undermining our democracy."

Ms Miller believed that this won't be the last we hear from Mr Cummings: "He's still up to mischief," she noted. "This is a mischief maker and he's still now briefing... there will still be lots of leaks coming out."

She told Andrew that Dominic Cummings will be "still doing damage to our country" in the weeks to come, despite reports.

Offering a reason for Mr Cummings' resignation, Ms Miller told Andrew that "something fundamentally changed and I wonder if it was about...the change of regime in the US," which is pushing the UK to get a deal with the EU to appease President-elect Biden.