'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

3 June 2023, 13:47 | Updated: 3 June 2023, 13:53

Andrew Castle on Phillip Schofield

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Andrew Castle suggested TV bosses have "gone too far" with the ex-presenter after his affair became public.

"If anybody thinks that it's an absolute picnic to work in daytime TV, absolutely forget about it", Andrew Castle said.

He clarified that he doesn't know whether or not This Morning has a "toxic atmosphere", but following his time working at ITV on GMTV for 10 years, he branded it a "vipers' nest".

"I actually think it's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield - unless we get other details which prove otherwise, I think we should back off a little bit as well", the presenter added.

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield 'begged YouTuber who filmed him with lover to delete video that could ruin his career'

Andrew went on: "I am prepared to lend a little bit of support, but some of what I saw yesterday in that interview as well was obviously about absolute self-preservation really, and reputation management, but you know people don't like being lied to and they don't like being deceived."

"They know that when somebody has not been properly truthful, especially somebody as public as that who has preached at times because that's what the position entails, people get very angry about that", he said.

‘From media coverage you’d think Phillip Scofield was a murderer or a rapist' says Peter Tatchell

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Phillip Schofield has done interviews with the BBC and The Sun, expressing the toll the fallout has taken on his mental health.

The former This Morning star was dropped by his talent agency, YMU, after he admitted to the affair he had with a younger male colleague who worked at the show.

The Prince's Trust, a youth charity founded by King Charles III in 1976, also dropped him as an ambassador, saying it was "no longer appropriate" to have him on board.

Mr Schofield described it as an "unwise, but not illegal" relationship. He also resigned from ITV.

READ MORE: Caroline Flack's mother urges Phillip Schofield 'not to do anything silly' after he said he'd 'lost everything'

