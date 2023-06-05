Phillip Schofield says he won't watch Holly's first show back on This Morning as it's 'too triggering' - as host set to return

Holly Willoughby is set to return to This Morning on Monday. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Kieran Kelly

Phillip Schofield has said he won't watch his former co-host's return to This Morning on Monday as it is 'too triggering'.

Holly Willoughby is expected to return to the ITV daytime show on Monday morning after an extended half-term holiday.

It will be the first time she has made a public appearance since Schofield revealed he lied about having an affair with a younger male employee at This Morning.

Those close to the disgraced presenter claims even watching the opening credits could be too distressing for Schofield, an insider told the Sun,

Last week, the former presenter said he had been suffering with suicidal thoughts.

Phillip Schofield stepped back before revealing his affair. Picture: Getty

Holly is expected to open This Morning with a statement talking "honestly and openly" about the departure of former co-host Schofield.

Willoughby has personally prepared a statement to tell viewers how difficult the period has been.

Her colleagues are said to be sympathetic to Ms Willoughby's situation, and want to make her return to the show as smooth as possible.

An insider told the Sun: "She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans.

It comes after Schofield gave two sit-down interviews last week, in which he said he was "ashamed" but denied grooming his former colleague with whom he had an affair.

In an interview with the BBC, he said he had "lost everything" and that he no longer has a career after revealing that he lied about having the affair.

Previously saying that the affair was "unwise but not illegal", Schofield told the BBC that it was "was a grave error", adding: "I shouldn't have done it."

The pair presented This Morning for more than a decade together. Picture: Alamy

"I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart," he continued.

"I have lost everything.""What am I going to do with my days?" he added. "I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently."

Adding that he had been suffering with suicidal thoughts, Schofield continued: "Last week, if my daughters hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here."