Phillip Schofield says he won't watch Holly's first show back on This Morning as it's 'too triggering' - as host set to return

5 June 2023, 05:56 | Updated: 5 June 2023, 06:44

Holly Willoughby is set to return to This Morning on Monday
Holly Willoughby is set to return to This Morning on Monday. Picture: Getty/BBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Phillip Schofield has said he won't watch his former co-host's return to This Morning on Monday as it is 'too triggering'.

Holly Willoughby is expected to return to the ITV daytime show on Monday morning after an extended half-term holiday.

It will be the first time she has made a public appearance since Schofield revealed he lied about having an affair with a younger male employee at This Morning.

Those close to the disgraced presenter claims even watching the opening credits could be too distressing for Schofield, an insider told the Sun,

Last week, the former presenter said he had been suffering with suicidal thoughts.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Phillip Schofield stepped back before revealing his affair
Phillip Schofield stepped back before revealing his affair. Picture: Getty

Holly is expected to open This Morning with a statement talking "honestly and openly" about the departure of former co-host Schofield.

Willoughby has personally prepared a statement to tell viewers how difficult the period has been.

Her colleagues are said to be sympathetic to Ms Willoughby's situation, and want to make her return to the show as smooth as possible.

An insider told the Sun: "She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans.

Read More: Jeremy Clarkson brands Phillip Schofield outrage a 'witch-hunt' and says 'he is only guilty of being gay'

Read More: Holly Willoughby 'will not shy away from Phillip Schofield exit' in 'honest and genuine' return to This Morning on Monday

It comes after Schofield gave two sit-down interviews last week, in which he said he was "ashamed" but denied grooming his former colleague with whom he had an affair.

In an interview with the BBC, he said he had "lost everything" and that he no longer has a career after revealing that he lied about having the affair.

Previously saying that the affair was "unwise but not illegal", Schofield told the BBC that it was "was a grave error", adding: "I shouldn't have done it."

The pair presented This Morning for more than a decade together
The pair presented This Morning for more than a decade together. Picture: Alamy

"I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart," he continued.

"I have lost everything.""What am I going to do with my days?" he added. "I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt. I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently."

Adding that he had been suffering with suicidal thoughts, Schofield continued: "Last week, if my daughters hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The two youngsters tragically lost their lives off Bournemouth beach

Mum of girl, 12, killed on Bournemouth beach slams police as she says she still does not know how her daughter died

Prince Harry set for London court appearance

Royal privacy showdown: Prince Harry to become first British royal in 130 years to give evidence in court

Australia Dead Children

Pardon for woman who spent 20 years in prison for killing four children

Russia's defence ministry said it has killed 250 Ukrainian troops

Russia claims it has thwarted 'large-scale' Ukrainian offensive killing 250 personnel and destroying 16 tanks

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Russia says ‘large-scale’ Ukrainian assault thwarted

Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern

Former PM Ardern made a dame in New Zealand honours list

Rishi Sunak is pictured during the recent G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan

Rishi Sunak claims 'stop small boats' plan is working as Albanian immigrants avoid Britain

The GMB union urged the government to enforce worker protections more strongly

Ambulance workers spat at and sexually assaulted nearly 10,000 times over past five years as abuse hits new peak

Russia Navalny Timeline

Supporters of jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny mark his 47th birthday

Mark Andrews poses for a fun Instagram snap on a mountain peak

Brit base jumper, 65, dies after 400m mountain fall while wearing wing suit in Italy

Canada Wildfires

Wildfire in Canada contained while another burning out of control

Norway NATO Foreign Ministers

No breakthrough in Nato-Turkey talks on Sweden joining alliance

Michelle Hodgkinson poses for a picture with her daughter

Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight on Manchester street named as 'amazing' grandmother, 51

A checkpoint near Tiananmen Square in Beijing

China tightens Tiananmen Square access on anniversary of pro-democracy protests

Senegal Opposition Clashes

Senegal government suspends mobile internet access amid days of deadly clashes

The two youngsters tragically lost their lives off Bournemouth beach

Second victim in Bournemouth beach tragedy named as 17-year-old trainee chef after 'angel' girl, 12, identified

Latest News

See more Latest News

Poland Democracy March

Hundreds of thousands join anti-government march in Poland

Germany Protest

German protesters clash with police after woman jailed over attacks on neo-Nazis

Kieran was banned for a decade

Brit handed ten-year flight ban by EasyJet after confusing 21-year-old with 'disruptive' criminal passenger
Sudan

US and Saudi Arabia urge Sudan’s warring parties to agree new ceasefire

The scene of the crash

Signal error led to rail crash that killed 275, says India minister

The woman was found dead at a house in the Southborne area of the town

Pensioner arrested after woman in her 80s 'murdered' in Bournemouth

Germany Refugee Shelter

One person killed in fire at refugee shelter in eastern Germany

Russia Orthodox Icon

Russia’s most famous icon handed over from museum to church despite protests

The man has been charged after wearing the shirt

Manchester United fan charged after 'wearing shirt mocking Hillsborough disaster to FA Cup final'
Moldova EPC Summit

Zelensky says at least 500 children killed during war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is set to move out of his Welsh home

King Charles set to leave Wales as he gives up £1.2 million country home after 16 years

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

comfort inn

Asylum seekers can 'jog on' if they dislike temporary accommodation, angry caller declares

Caller Karen told David Lammy that the quality of food offered at the Manston immigration centre was 'terrible'.

County Council member says 'serious questions' must be asked about food resources at immigration centres
Lammy covers Covid Inquiry government intervention

‘This is a sorry state of affairs’: David Lammy lambasts the government for withholding Covid enquiry evidence
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Andrew Castle that universities need to be 'in the education business not the migration business'.

Immigration Minister says we must 'tackle' student dependant immigration

Caller says the Covid inquiry is a waste of time

'This report is not going to bring my brother back': Caller brands Covid inquiry a waste of money
'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair
sewage

'When will we stop paying for the mistakes of the water companies?' questions caller Herbie
Caller tells Sangita Myska that "trust" in the government has already gone.

'People are starting to wake up': Caller tells Sangita that 'trust' in the government is 'already gone'
Coivd Inquiry

Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers
James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit