Holly Willoughby 'will not shy away from Phillip Schofield exit' in 'honest and genuine' return to This Morning on Monday

4 June 2023, 06:55

Holly Willoughby is returning to the show on Monday
Holly Willoughby is returning to the show on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Holly Willoughby is set to return to This Morning on Monday by "honestly and openly" addressing the departure of former co-host Phillip Schofield.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Schofield resigned from ITV last week and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to a "consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning".

Willoughby, who has been off work for two weeks in the meantime, has personally prepared a statement to tell viewers how difficult the period has been.

Her colleagues are said to be sympathetic to Ms Willoughby's situation, and want to make her return to the show as smooth as possible.

An insider told the Sun: "She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Ms Willoughby 'won't shy away' from the Phillip Schofield issue
Ms Willoughby 'won't shy away' from the Phillip Schofield issue. Picture: Getty

"Even though Holly has been on holiday with her family, she has been thinking about it a lot and tried to process the dramatic turn of events.

"She has thought about what she will say and written it in advance, taking her time to get the words right. It’s not something she’s being forced to do.

Read more: This Morning boss says 'scores are being settled' after Phillip Schofield claims he's 'lost everything'

"It won’t be an easy moment for her, and she knows she could get emotional, but she thinks it’s the right thing to do and wants to speak about it in an honest way."

It comes after ITV boss Martin Frizell claimed that ex-colleagues were "settling scores" by chiming in after Schofield's exit.

Schofield's former boss told reporters outside his home on Saturday that they ought to "read between the lines" in media coverage surrounding the scandal-struck morning programme.

Willoughby and Schofield had worked together for several years
Willoughby and Schofield had worked together for several years. Picture: Getty

Mr Frizell said: “I am working with a fantastic team of mainly women, many mums, a lot of them concerned for their jobs, although we’ve told them not to be.

“But this is the 23rd day now of being on the front page and it’s tiring, they worked all through Covid brilliantly, they worked all through this putting a programme out…and I just think they need a bit of respite now.”

Ex-colleagues Willoughby, Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Eamonn Holmes and Dr Ranj Singh have all made public comments in the wake of Schofield's exit.

Andrew Castle on Phillip Schofield

The comments follow comments from Schofield about his suicidal thoughts in the wake of his acrimonious exit from This Morning.

Read more: Holly Willoughby 'hasn't spoken to Phillip Schofield' but is 'saddened' to hear about his mental health struggles

Read more: Caroline Flack's mother urges Phillip Schofield 'not to do anything silly' after he said he'd 'lost everything'

Phillip Schofield is seen leaving his home in May
Phillip Schofield is seen leaving his home in May. Picture: Getty

He told the BBC on Friday: “I don’t have any spirit. My friends tell me, ‘It will get better’. It won’t. Not now. Not this one.

“I am getting by hour by hour. I have got my girls and my friends.

“Last week, if my daughters hadn’t been there then I wouldn’t be here."

Samaritans can be contacted for free on 116 123, emailed at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have hosted This Morning in the wake of Schofield's exit
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have hosted This Morning in the wake of Schofield's exit. Picture: LBC / ITV

Schofield said the tryst with the younger colleague was "unwise, but not illegal".

The affair took place before Schofield publicly came out as gay in 2020, and while he was still married to wife Stephanie Lowe, whom he wed in 1993.

The presenter had denied the relationship when questioned by the broadcaster about rumours in 2020.

This Andrew Castle caller defends Phillip Schofield

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The scene of the crash

Signal error led to rail crash that killed more than 300, says India minister

Narendra Modi has promised the harshest punishment for those to blame for the train crash

Modi vows 'harshest punishment' for people to blame for India train crash, as death toll reaches 300 with 900 injured

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers are wading through piles of debris and wreckag

Search for survivors ends as death toll from train accident exceeds 300

Dua Lipa made the comments in an interview with the Sunday Times

Dua Lipa lambasts Braverman's 'short-sighted and small-minded' talk on migrants

The assault is alleged to have taken place at Southend theme park Adventure Island

Girl, 11, 'sexually assaulted' on theme park ride in popular seaside resort

Republicans

Republican hopefuls make pitches to voters in Iowa

Johnson was sent the spiky letter by the Cabinet Office

Boris Johnson could lose public funding for Covid inquiry legal advice if he 'undermines' probe, Government declares

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, visits the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, (Yavuz Ozden/AP)

President Erdogan hails ‘start of the Turkish century’ as he begins new term

President Joe Biden (Jim Watson/PA)

Joe Biden signs budget deal to raise debt ceiling for US

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US warns China against ‘coercion and bullying’ but calls for dialogue

Frizell made the comments outside his home on Saturday

This Morning boss says 'scores are being settled' after Phillip Schofield claims he's 'lost everything'

The depraved T-shirt was pictured by fans at Wembley

Man United fan arrested for wearing Hillsborough disaster shirt

Gender identity

Twitter manager quits amid row over handling of transgender topics

The player reportedly took the woman to gentleman's club Platinum Lace in Leicester Square, London for their first date

Married Premier League and England football star 'pays mistress £20k to stay silent after affair and abortion'

The lucky winner has claimed the whopping £111.7m jackpot

Brit claims £111.7 million EuroMillions jackpot lottery win

Turkish president

Erdogan takes oath of office to begin third Turkish presidential term

Latest News

See more Latest News

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair
A soldier cries

Three Israeli soldiers killed in gun battle at Egyptian border

Two protesters were arrested after trying to disrupt the Derby on Saturday

Animal rights protester runs across Epsom Derby track as more than 30 arrested for plans to disrupt event
PC Woods suffered a serious injury

Female police officer suffers horrific gash to face after being rammed by suspected drug dealer
Manchester United and Manchester City fans have braved train strikes to reach Wembley

Football fans brave 'torture' travel amid rail strikes to reach Wembley from Manchester for United v City FA Cup Final
India Train Derailment

No more survivors found after India train crash kills more than 280

The Pope

Pope warns over risk of corruption in missionary fundraising

The woman died on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth

Woman in her 70s dies after dog attack, with two suspects arrested

19 people have been arrested ahead of the second day of the Epsom Derby

19 animal rights activists arrested after planning to disrupt Epsom Derby, as police make dawn raid
A homeless man has been stabbed to death

Homeless man stabbed to death with knife wound to the liver in south London car park, as killer remains on the loose

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says the Covid inquiry is a waste of time

'This report is not going to bring my brother back': Caller brands Covid inquiry a waste of money
sewage

'When will we stop paying for the mistakes of the water companies?' questions caller Herbie
Caller tells Sangita Myska that "trust" in the government has already gone.

'People are starting to wake up': Caller tells Sangita that 'trust' in the government is 'already gone'
Coivd Inquiry

Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers
James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal
Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate
Inheritance Tax

‘You're not paying the tax, you're dead!’: Lewis Goodall educates caller on inheritance tax
Goodall and IEA director

'This is a debate about the super elite!': Lewis Goodall in inheritance tax dispute with IEA director
SM University

Banning visas for the dependents of international students is 'mental', exclaims Sangita Myska caller
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit