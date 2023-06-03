This Morning boss says 'scores are being settled' after Phillip Schofield claims he's 'lost everything'

This Morning editor Martin Frizell seemed to suggest that stars are taking revenge as the Schofield scandal drags on. Picture: Sky News

By Adam Solomons

Phillip Schofield's former boss has claimed that ex-colleagues are 'settling scores' after the former This Morning host said he has 'lost everything' in the wake of his TV exit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Martin Frizell told reporters outside his home on Saturday that they ought to "read between the lines" in media coverage surrounding the scandal-struck morning programme.

Mr Frizell said: “I am working with a fantastic team of mainly women, many mums, a lot of them concerned for their jobs, although we’ve told them not to be.

“But this is the 23rd day now of being on the front page and it’s tiring, they worked all through Covid brilliantly, they worked all through this putting a programme out…and I just think they need a bit of respite now.”

Ex-colleagues Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Eamonn Holmes and Dr Ranj Singh have all made public comments in the wake of Schofield's exit.

The comments came after Schofield said he was having suicidal thoughts in the wake of his acrimonious exit from This Morning.

Read more: Holly Willoughby 'hasn't spoken to Phillip Schofield' but is 'saddened' to hear about his mental health struggles

Read more: Caroline Flack's mother urges Phillip Schofield 'not to do anything silly' after he said he'd 'lost everything'

Phillip Schofield is seen leaving his home in May. Picture: Getty

He told the BBC on Friday: “I don’t have any spirit. My friends tell me, ‘It will get better’. It won’t. Not now. Not this one.

“I am getting by hour by hour. I have got my girls and my friends.

“Last week, if my daughters hadn’t been there then I wouldn’t be here."

Samaritans can be contacted for free on 116 123, emailed at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have hosted This Morning in the wake of Schofield's exit. Picture: LBC / ITV

Schofield resigned from ITV last week and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to a "consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning".

He said the tryst was "unwise, but not illegal".

The affair took place before Schofield publicly came out as gay in 2020, and while he was still married to wife Stephanie Lowe, whom he wed in 1993.

The presenter had denied the relationship when questioned by the broadcaster about rumours in 2020.