Former Brexit Minister Believes No Reason For A Hard Border

29 September 2018, 09:34 | Updated: 29 September 2018, 09:37

A former Brexit Minister says that only the European Union have an interest in erecting a hard border on Ireland.

David Jones said that it was not in the interest of the government to put a hard border in place, and insisted the issue has been "weaponised" by the European Union.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, the former Brexit Minister said: "There is no reason why there should be a hard border.

"I think the EU has weaponised the whole issue to screw the British people down in the negotiations.

"If a hard border is going to go up, it's going to be put up by the European Union."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant theory about Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's Caller Describes Boris Johnson As "Philandering Yoghurt Pot"

21 hours ago

Maajid Nawaz

Caller Claims To Know More About Article 50 Than Man Who Wrote It

5 days ago

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Warns Against Muslim-Only Prisons In UKIP's Manifesto

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile