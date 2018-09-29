Former Brexit Minister Believes No Reason For A Hard Border

A former Brexit Minister says that only the European Union have an interest in erecting a hard border on Ireland.

David Jones said that it was not in the interest of the government to put a hard border in place, and insisted the issue has been "weaponised" by the European Union.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, the former Brexit Minister said: "There is no reason why there should be a hard border.

"I think the EU has weaponised the whole issue to screw the British people down in the negotiations.

"If a hard border is going to go up, it's going to be put up by the European Union."