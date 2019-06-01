Frank Field: Anti-Semitism In Labour Party DNA

1 June 2019, 08:35

Frank Field hits out at Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the Labour Party by saying anti-Semitism has "become part of Labour's DNA".

The Independent MP who quit the Labour Party over the anti-Semitism row told LBC he believed Jeremy Corbyn's leadership is "promoting" anti-Semitism.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, Mr Field said it should be Mr Corbyn's job to rid the party of the "vile stuff" but the effect was instead that of promotion.

"These aren't the odd occasional comment, it now looks as though this whole problem has become part of Labour's DNA," he said.

"That is one of the consequences of Jeremy leading the Labour Party.

"It's the leader's job to rid the party of this vile stuff but it's the party that has shifted with his leadership to promoting it."

