'She's Had Threats, Just Like Every Other Woman MP', Harriet Harman's Husband Tells LBC

28 September 2019, 08:58

Jack Dromey, the MP for Birmingham Erdington, and husband of Harriet Harman told LBC that it's now extremely common for female MPs to get rape and death threats.

Dromey told Andrew Castle: "What Boris Johnson is doing is uniquely dangerous.

He is fanning flames of hate at a time of rising, right-wing violence, with women members of Parliament being threatened with murder or rape."

'She's Had Threats, Just Like Every Other Woman MP', Says Harriet Harman's Husband. Picture: PA

He added: "If this goes on there will be, as night follows day, another Jo Cox and that would be awful."

LBC presenter Andrew Castle then asked how much his wife, Harriet Harman, had been subjected to these types of threats.

He explained: "She just like every other woman MP has had threats of different kinds."

Dromey added: "Appropriate steps have been taken by the police and security arrangements.

They have not been as serious as those encountered by MPs like Paula Sheriff."

