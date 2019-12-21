Irish caller says Brexit has encouraged him to move to France

21 December 2019, 12:06

The caller is concerned by the "anti-immigrant sentiment" post-Brexit in the UK.

On Brexit, the caller said: "In one way, I'm kind of glad the Withdrawal Agreement has been passed because it gives myself and my family enough time to be able to leave the country without worrying about customs checks and getting our pets across the border and stuff like that."

Richard, the caller, said he felt a "profound sort of worry and sadness" because he thinks "we are going to see a rise in in hate crimes".

The caller added: "I think you will see a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment here. I've definitely experienced this."

He explained that his family are moving to France because of this.

He told Andrew Castle: "It's a lovely place to live and house prices are nice and cheap. We lived there before. The weather's better.

"So an awful lot of reasons but one of the main driving factors was Brexit.

You know, I'm sure everything will work out fine but I don't really want to have that uncertainty for the next five or 10 years. "

