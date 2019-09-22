"Corbyn Is One Of The Most Attacked And Vilified Politicians", Says Shadow Cabinet Member

22 September 2019, 13:36 | Updated: 22 September 2019, 13:38

The Shadow Secretary of State for International Development told LBC that it is "terribly sad" that the media has done this to a politician.

Andrew Castle asked Dan Carden: "If he's doing such a good job and you have so much to offer, why are his poll ratings lower than any other recorded in history?"

Carden responded: "Jeremy is one of the most attacked and vilified politicians, leading the opposition party for the last four years."

He added: "I think it's a terribly sad state of affairs that the media has done this to a politician."

"Jeremy Corbyn Is One Of The Most Attacked And Vilified Politicians", Says Shadow Cabinet Member
"Jeremy Corbyn Is One Of The Most Attacked And Vilified Politicians", Says Shadow Cabinet Member. Picture: PA

Andrew Castle said: "You don't have to look very far for criticism from people formerly very close to Mr. Corbyn about his leadership.

"This isn't media story. You mustn't keep saying that.

We're not the enemy, we're reporting something here."

Carden responded: "What I see is when Jeremy travels the country is the thousands of people that come out and greet him and cheer him as he talks about his plans for the country.

"What I see when Boris Johnson travels the country is people booing and shouting."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's callers got very emotional discussing Justin Trudeau

James O'Brien's Caller Brought To Tears By The Previous Caller's Account Of Racism

2 days ago

James O'Brien got angry about the Johnson hospital story

James O'Brien's Furious Monologue Over Boris Johnson Hospital Story

3 days ago

David Cameron in the LBC studio

David Cameron's LBC Interview: 10 Things We Learned

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Labour vows to scrap Ofsted and 'tax loopholes' for private schools

Hartlepool 'racist abuse' made Dover boss want to take players off

Vice president ignores island's ban on cars - and brings a motorcade
Senior Corbyn Aide Resigns Because He No Longer Has "Faith" Labour Can Succeed

Senior Corbyn Aide Resigns Over 'Lack Of Faith Labour Can Succeed'