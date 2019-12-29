'Jeremy Corbyn and his cronies have to go', says former Labour MP

Denis MacShane said that it's "embarrassing" seeing Jeremy Corbyn clinging on to power.

Denis MacShane, a former Labour MP, said: "I think everybody in the country has got to the point of saying what is going on with Jeremy?"

He added: "Why is he clinging on?

"In 1955, when Clement Attlee was defeated, he left. In 1979, when Callahan was defeated, he left. 1983, Michael foot defeated, he left. 1992, Neil Kinnock defeated, he left. Gordon Brown in 2010, Ed Miliband in 2015.

'Jeremy Corbyn and his cronies have to go', says former Labour MP. Picture: LBC

"I think it's embarrassing frankly. It's embarrassing watching poor Jeremy walking along glowering and sulking beside a cocky Boris Johnson at the Queen's speech, just before Christmas.

"It's going to be embarrassing when we're back in a few days time, him trying to do Prime Minister's Questions time. Frankly, he and particularly his cronies have to go."

MacShane suggested that Harriet Harman or Margaret Beckett should be a caretaker leader instead.