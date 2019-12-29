'Jeremy Corbyn and his cronies have to go', says former Labour MP

29 December 2019, 09:08

Denis MacShane said that it's "embarrassing" seeing Jeremy Corbyn clinging on to power.

Denis MacShane, a former Labour MP, said: "I think everybody in the country has got to the point of saying what is going on with Jeremy?"

He added: "Why is he clinging on?

"In 1955, when Clement Attlee was defeated, he left. In 1979, when Callahan was defeated, he left. 1983, Michael foot defeated, he left. 1992, Neil Kinnock defeated, he left. Gordon Brown in 2010, Ed Miliband in 2015.

'Jeremy Corbyn and his cronies have to go', says former Labour MP
'Jeremy Corbyn and his cronies have to go', says former Labour MP. Picture: LBC

"I think it's embarrassing frankly. It's embarrassing watching poor Jeremy walking along glowering and sulking beside a cocky Boris Johnson at the Queen's speech, just before Christmas.

"It's going to be embarrassing when we're back in a few days time, him trying to do Prime Minister's Questions time. Frankly, he and particularly his cronies have to go."

MacShane suggested that Harriet Harman or Margaret Beckett should be a caretaker leader instead.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

LBC's top 10 of the decade: "If Grenfell residents move into my flats, I'll move out"

LBC's top 10 of the decade: "If Grenfell residents move into my flats, I'll move out"

9 hours ago

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit

1 day ago

James O'Brien's first big viral hit

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 7. James O'Brien's first famous viral hit

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Grieving couple accidentally throw away £15,000 in cash at recycling centre
Anna Soubry clashes with die-hard Corbyn supporter over whether socialism works

Anna Soubry clashes with die-hard Corbyn supporter who wants the UK to be like Cuba
Anna Soubry brands Labour as "a pitiful, absolutely hopeless opposition"

Anna Soubry brands Labour as "a pitiful, absolutely hopeless opposition"
It's about time Labour had a woman leader, says Mike Gapes

It's about time Labour had a woman leader, says Mike Gapes